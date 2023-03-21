Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    169th Maintenance Group, Aerospace Ground Equipment

    MCENTIRE JNGB, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Danielle Dawson 

    169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen, Aerospace Ground Equipment specialists with the 169th Maintenance Group, perform their day-to-day duties at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, March 2, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Danielle Dawson)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2023
    Date Posted: 03.22.2023 10:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877159
    VIRIN: 230302-Z-HT982-1001
    Filename: DOD_109525148
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: MCENTIRE JNGB, SC, US

    TAGS

    ANG
    Aerospace Ground Equipment
    AGE
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    SCANG

