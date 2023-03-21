U.S. Air Force Airmen, Aerospace Ground Equipment specialists with the 169th Maintenance Group, perform their day-to-day duties at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, March 2, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Danielle Dawson)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2023 10:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|877159
|VIRIN:
|230302-Z-HT982-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109525148
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|MCENTIRE JNGB, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 169th Maintenance Group, Aerospace Ground Equipment, by A1C Danielle Dawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
