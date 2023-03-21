A Call Heard Around the World: the 319 RW High Frequency Global Communication System Mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/877154" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In a world increasingly reliant on instant communication, should GPS or phones fail, there is an older technology being used in new ways to ensure our military can still maneuver to defend our interests. Airmen Colin Perkins reports how Airmen at Grand Forks Air Force Base are the line of communication defense as they operate the High Frequency Global Communication System.