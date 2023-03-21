Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Call Heard Around the World: the 319 RW High Frequency Global Communication System Mission

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Roxanne Belovarac 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    In a world increasingly reliant on instant communication, should GPS or phones fail, there is an older technology being used in new ways to ensure our military can still maneuver to defend our interests. Airmen Colin Perkins reports how Airmen at Grand Forks Air Force Base are the line of communication defense as they operate the High Frequency Global Communication System.

    Date Taken: 03.06.2023
    Date Posted: 03.22.2023 10:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 877154
    VIRIN: 230306-F-JP913-1001
    Filename: DOD_109525127
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 

    GFAFB
    NC3
    HFGCS
    High Frequency Global Communication System
    319 RW
    Nuclear Command Control and commutation

