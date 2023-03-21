In a world increasingly reliant on instant communication, should GPS or phones fail, there is an older technology being used in new ways to ensure our military can still maneuver to defend our interests. Airmen Colin Perkins reports how Airmen at Grand Forks Air Force Base are the line of communication defense as they operate the High Frequency Global Communication System.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2023 10:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|877154
|VIRIN:
|230306-F-JP913-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109525127
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, A Call Heard Around the World: the 319 RW High Frequency Global Communication System Mission, by SrA Roxanne Belovarac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT