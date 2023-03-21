4-2 Attack Battalion Apache Gunnery During Exercise Warrior Shield

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/877144" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry ROK-U.S. Combined Division conduct AH-64E Apache aerial gunnery during the Combined Joint Fires Coordination Exercise (CJFCX) on March 20, 2023 at Kunsan Air Force Base, South Korea. Apache helicopters can be armed with an assortment of munitions to include AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, Hydra 70 rockets and 30mm autocanon ammunition. The Apache helicopter gunnery of CJFCX coincides with Exercise Warrior Shield, a training exercise within the 2nd Infantry Division that employs Fight Tonight fundamentals and capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)