Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry ROK-U.S. Combined Division conduct AH-64E Apache aerial gunnery during the Combined Joint Fires Coordination Exercise (CJFCX) on March 20, 2023 at Kunsan Air Force Base, South Korea. Apache helicopters can be armed with an assortment of munitions to include AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, Hydra 70 rockets and 30mm autocanon ammunition. The Apache helicopter gunnery of CJFCX coincides with Exercise Warrior Shield, a training exercise within the 2nd Infantry Division that employs Fight Tonight fundamentals and capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2023 08:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|877144
|VIRIN:
|230320-A-TR140-449
|Filename:
|DOD_109524837
|Length:
|00:07:24
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, KR
|Downloads:
|8
|High-Res. Downloads:
|8
This work, 4-2 Attack Battalion Apache Gunnery During Exercise Warrior Shield, by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT