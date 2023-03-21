Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4-2 Attack Battalion Apache Gunnery During Exercise Warrior Shield

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, SOUTH KOREA

    03.20.2023

    Video by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry ROK-U.S. Combined Division conduct AH-64E Apache aerial gunnery during the Combined Joint Fires Coordination Exercise (CJFCX) on March 20, 2023 at Kunsan Air Force Base, South Korea. Apache helicopters can be armed with an assortment of munitions to include AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, Hydra 70 rockets and 30mm autocanon ammunition. The Apache helicopter gunnery of CJFCX coincides with Exercise Warrior Shield, a training exercise within the 2nd Infantry Division that employs Fight Tonight fundamentals and capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)

    Korea
    2ID
    Readiness
    FS23
    Warrior Shield
    FreedomShield

