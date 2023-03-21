Fight Tonight: 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Culmination Video Exercise Warrior Shield

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/877142" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Over the past two weeks, our Soldiers have been training hard in Exercise Warrior Shield, a training exercise focused on practicing the Fight Tonight fundamentals. We air assaulted hundreds of Soldiers and conducted several sling loads of HMMWVs and CONEXes to their objetives, practicing air insertion techniques to rapidly generate force projection. We conducted a gun raid with M777 howitzers to simulate a rapid movement of field artillery systems to attack high payoff targets. We also conducted AH-64 aerial gunnery in support of the Combined Joint Fires Coordination Exercise to practice accurate joint fires integration. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Frank Spatt and Sgt. Joshua DuRant)