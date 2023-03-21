Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fight Tonight: 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Culmination Video Exercise Warrior Shield

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.22.2023

    Video by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Over the past two weeks, our Soldiers have been training hard in Exercise Warrior Shield, a training exercise focused on practicing the Fight Tonight fundamentals. We air assaulted hundreds of Soldiers and conducted several sling loads of HMMWVs and CONEXes to their objetives, practicing air insertion techniques to rapidly generate force projection. We conducted a gun raid with M777 howitzers to simulate a rapid movement of field artillery systems to attack high payoff targets. We also conducted AH-64 aerial gunnery in support of the Combined Joint Fires Coordination Exercise to practice accurate joint fires integration. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Frank Spatt and Sgt. Joshua DuRant)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2023
    Date Posted: 03.22.2023 08:24
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR

    This work, Fight Tonight: 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Culmination Video Exercise Warrior Shield, by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Korea
    2ID
    Readiness
    FS23
    Warrior Shield
    FreedomShield

