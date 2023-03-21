230321-N-XO016-0058 CDR Wallace

SANTA MARIA, Cape Verde (March 21, 2023) U.S. Navy Commander Chris Wallace shares his thoughts about the African Maritime Forces Summit (AMFS), Mar. 21 2023. Hosted by U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF), the AMFS is a strategic-level forum that brings African maritime and naval infantry leaders together with their international partners to address transnational maritime security challenges within African waters including the Atlantic Ocean, Indian Ocean, and Mediterranean Sea. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zac Shea/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2023 06:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|877137
|VIRIN:
|230321-N-XO016-0058
|Filename:
|DOD_109524700
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|CV
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
