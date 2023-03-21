Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    230321-N-XO016-0058 CDR Wallace

    CAPE VERDE

    03.21.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Zachary Shea 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    SANTA MARIA, Cape Verde (March 21, 2023) U.S. Navy Commander Chris Wallace shares his thoughts about the African Maritime Forces Summit (AMFS), Mar. 21 2023. Hosted by U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF), the AMFS is a strategic-level forum that brings African maritime and naval infantry leaders together with their international partners to address transnational maritime security challenges within African waters including the Atlantic Ocean, Indian Ocean, and Mediterranean Sea. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zac Shea/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2023
    Date Posted: 03.22.2023 06:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: CV

    This work, 230321-N-XO016-0058 CDR Wallace, by PO1 Zachary Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #amfs23 #cabo verde

