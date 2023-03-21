230321-N-XO016-0056 Carrie Compton WPS

SANTA MARIA, Cape Verde (March 21, 2023) Carrie Compton, gender advisor to U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) shares her thoughts about the African Maritime Forces Summit (AMFS), Mar. 21 2023. Hosted by NAVEUR-NAVAF, the AMFS is a strategic-level forum that brings African maritime and naval infantry leaders together with their international partners to address transnational maritime security challenges within African waters including the Atlantic Ocean, Indian Ocean, and Mediterranean Sea. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Zac Shea/Released)
