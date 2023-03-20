Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women generating Air Power

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    03.22.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dwane Young 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing generate Air Power, supporting the 25th and 36th Fighter Squadrons flying missions in defense of the Republic of Korea and regional stability. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2023
    Date Posted: 03.21.2023 22:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 877124
    VIRIN: 230322-F-NX702-765
    Filename: DOD_109524355
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 

    TAGS

    PACAF
    crew chief
    maintainer
    Women's History Month
    Republic of Korea
    Osan AB
    51st FW
    Rosie the Riveter
    36th Fighter Generation Squadron
    25th Fighter Generation Squadron

