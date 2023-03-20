U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing generate Air Power, supporting the 25th and 36th Fighter Squadrons flying missions in defense of the Republic of Korea and regional stability. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2023 22:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|877124
|VIRIN:
|230322-F-NX702-765
|Filename:
|DOD_109524355
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Women generating Air Power, by SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT