Exercise Dynamic Front is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa directed, 56th Artillery Command led, multinational exercise designed to improve allied and partner nation's ability to execute multi-echelon fires, and test interoperability of both tactical and theater-level fires systems in a live environment.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2023 17:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|877116
|VIRIN:
|230317-A-MG730-172
|Filename:
|DOD_109524084
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|OKSBOL, DK
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Dynamic Front 23 Weapon Systems, by MAJ Jacqwayne Griffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
