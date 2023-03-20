Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-16 fighter jets at McEntire

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MCENTIRE JNGB, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2023

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson 

    169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets from the 157th Fighter Squadron, South Carolina Air National Guard, taxi, takeoff and land at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, March 17, 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard video b-roll by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2023
    Date Posted: 03.21.2023 16:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877102
    VIRIN: 230317-Z-WT236-1002
    Filename: DOD_109523882
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: MCENTIRE JNGB, SC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16 fighter jets at McEntire, by SMSgt Caycee Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    McEntire JNGB
    Swamp Fox
    SCANG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT