    Vertical Replenishment

    UNITED STATES

    03.13.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jackson Adkins 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) coducts a vertical replenishment-at-sea with the Spearhead-Class Expeditionary Fast Transport USNS Newport (T-EPF 12), March 13, 2023. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean executing its Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), an intense, multi-week exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force and to test their ability to carry out sustained combat operations from the sea. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2023
    Date Posted: 03.21.2023 10:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 877045
    VIRIN: 230313-N-TL968-1001
    Filename: DOD_109522603
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vertical Replenishment, by PO2 Jackson Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    COMPTUEX
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Spearhead-Class Expeditionary Fast Transport USNS Newport (T-EPF 12)

