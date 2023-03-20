Soldiers of 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, participating in a class on the DAPS system. A new piece of equipment to replace the old.
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2023 21:54
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|877021
|VIRIN:
|221101-A-US161-471
|Filename:
|DOD_109521760
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, DAPS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT