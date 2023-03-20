Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TRICARE Pharmacy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.17.2023

    Video by Jaime Chirinos 

    Defense Health Agency

    We could all use a refresher every now and then. Watch this video on the 2023 pharmacy changes. For more information, please visit https://newsroom.tricare.mil/Articles/Article/3252509/4-changes-coming-to-tricare-pharmacy-program-in-2023

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2023
    Date Posted: 03.20.2023 15:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 876993
    VIRIN: 230317-O-AV380-399
    Filename: DOD_109521176
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRICARE Pharmacy, by Jaime Chirinos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #TRICARE #Pharmacy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT