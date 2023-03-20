Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Retirement Ceremony in honor of Dr. Michael A. Nugent

    UNITED STATES

    03.20.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    Retirement Ceremony for Dr. Michael A. Nugent, Director, Defense Language and National Security Education Office

    Hosted by SES, Hon. Shawn G. Skelly, OSD OUSD P-R, ASD Readiness

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2023
    Date Posted: 03.20.2023 17:37
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 876991
    Filename: DOD_109521115
    Length: 01:05:21
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Retirement Ceremony
    Defense Language and National Security Education Office
    Dr. Michael A. Nugent
    Hon. Shawn G. Skelly

