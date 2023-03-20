Retirement Ceremony for Dr. Michael A. Nugent, Director, Defense Language and National Security Education Office
Hosted by SES, Hon. Shawn G. Skelly, OSD OUSD P-R, ASD Readiness
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2023 17:37
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|876991
|Filename:
|DOD_109521115
|Length:
|01:05:21
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Retirement Ceremony in honor of Dr. Michael A. Nugent, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT