Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) transits the Lemaire Channel and visits Palmer Station in Antarctica, March 3, 2023. The Polar Star visited the Antarctic Peninsula after completing its mission in support of Operation Deep Freeze 2023. Operation Deep Freeze is one of many operations in the Indo-Pacific in which the U.S. military promotes security and stability across the region. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aidan Cooney)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2023 15:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|876987
|VIRIN:
|230303-G-SL960-0011
|Filename:
|DOD_109521058
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|AQ
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star visits Palmer Station, by PO3 Aidan Cooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
