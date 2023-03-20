Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star visits Palmer Station

    ANTARCTICA

    03.03.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aidan Cooney 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star (WAGB 10) transits the Lemaire Channel and visits Palmer Station in Antarctica, March 3, 2023. The Polar Star visited the Antarctic Peninsula after completing its mission in support of Operation Deep Freeze 2023. Operation Deep Freeze is one of many operations in the Indo-Pacific in which the U.S. military promotes security and stability across the region. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aidan Cooney)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:01:48
    Antarctica
    Operation Deep Freeze
    USCG PolarOps
    Polar Star USCGPolarOps

