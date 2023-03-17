Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Harlem Globetrotters

    ITALY

    03.16.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrea Rumple 

    AFN Naples

    NAPLES, Italy (March16, 2023) AFN InFocus video of members of the Harlem Globetrotters' performance at NSA Naples as an MWR event March 16, 2023. Interview of Darnell "Speedy" Artis, a Harlem Globetrotter.

    Date Taken: 03.16.2023
    Date Posted: 03.20.2023 05:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 876933
    VIRIN: 230317-N-CJ510-0002
    Filename: DOD_109519898
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    This work, Harlem Globetrotters, by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN Naples

