    NATO Secretary General travels to Troll A offshore natural gas platform (B-ROLL)

    NORWAY

    03.17.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg travelled to the Troll A offshore natural gas platform off the west coast of Norway on Friday (17 March 2023), together with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Equinor CEO Anders Opedal.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2023
    Date Posted: 03.20.2023 04:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876927
    VIRIN: 230317-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_109519794
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: NO

