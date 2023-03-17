Every year in March, the U.S. Army celebrates Women's History Month. This year's theme is Celebrating Women Who Tell our Stories. Please join us March 21 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Sembach Kaserne Religious Support Office.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2023 13:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|876909
|VIRIN:
|230310-A-QI808-0100
|PIN:
|230310
|Filename:
|DOD_109518887
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Women's History Month, by Troy Darr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT