U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting the 4th Infantry Division utilize M109A7 Paladin howitzers during a platoon live fire exercise at Bemowo Piskie, Poland, Mar. 15-16, 2023. The 4th Inf. Div.’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Matthew A Foster)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2023 05:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|876770
|VIRIN:
|230315-Z-YU201-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109515721
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Bulldogs Fire up Paladins on the Range, by SSG Matthew Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
