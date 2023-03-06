Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bulldogs Fire up Paladins on the Range

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    03.16.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Foster 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting the 4th Infantry Division utilize M109A7 Paladin howitzers during a platoon live fire exercise at Bemowo Piskie, Poland, Mar. 15-16, 2023. The 4th Inf. Div.’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Matthew A Foster)

