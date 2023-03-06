Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cultural Connections: African American Heritage Association

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.03.2023

    Video by Seaman Victoria Schiebel 

    AFN Tokyo

    The Yokota Airbase USO, hosted the African American Heritage Association February 03, 2023 to help kick off Black History Month.

    Location: TOKYO, JP

    TAGS

    Discussion
    USO
    AirForce
    Black History Month
    Education
    African American Heritage Association

