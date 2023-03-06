Follow MSG Gregory Lenski as he returns home with the 1st Infantry Division from their 22-month-long deployment.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2023 16:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|876738
|VIRIN:
|230201-O-HG322-280
|Filename:
|DOD_109514963
|Length:
|00:04:12
|Location:
|FT. RILEY, KS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Homecoming Full Frame no Music - Courtesy upload, by Don Sae Kang and Marlin Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT