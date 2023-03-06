Homecoming Full Frame no Music - Courtesy upload

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FT. RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Video by Don Sae Kang and Marlin Watson

    1st Infantry Division

    Follow MSG Gregory Lenski as he returns home with the 1st Infantry Division from their 22-month-long deployment.

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 16:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: FT. RILEY, KS, US

