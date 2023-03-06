Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Women's History Month Observation

    JBSA FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Medical Department Television (MEDVID-TV) MEDCOE

    MG (Ret) Barbara Holcomb will be guest speaker at MEDCoE's 2023 Women's History Month Observation, 16 Mar 23, 1130-1230 CST.

    Date Taken: 03.16.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 15:18
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 876724
    Filename: DOD_109514721
    Length: 00:38:21
    Location: JBSA FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Women
    MEDCoE
    MG (Ret) Barbara Holcomb
    2023 Women

