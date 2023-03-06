National Guard Pfc. Bailey Craig graduates from DoD Fire Academy (Social Media)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/876713" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Idaho Army National Guard Member Pfc. Bailey Craig, 937th Engineer Detachment is the unit's first female to earn the 12M firefighter military occupational specialty after graduating in December 2022 from the Department of Defense's 68-day basic firefighting training academy at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas.





(U.S. Air Force Video by Sean Schroeder, Senior Airman Deven Schultz , Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood and Courtesy Video. Edited by Jay Martinez)