National Guard Pfc. Bailey Craig graduates from DoD Fire Academy (Social Media)

    National Guard Pfc. Bailey Craig graduates from DoD Fire Academy

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2023

    Video by Jay Martinez 

    National Guard Bureau

    Idaho Army National Guard Member Pfc. Bailey Craig, 937th Engineer Detachment is the unit's first female to earn the 12M firefighter military occupational specialty after graduating in December 2022 from the Department of Defense's 68-day basic firefighting training academy at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas.


    (U.S. Air Force Video by Sean Schroeder, Senior Airman Deven Schultz , Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood and Courtesy Video. Edited by Jay Martinez)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 13:32
    Length: 00:00:57
