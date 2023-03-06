Stars, Space Force and Purple Table Talk | Raider Report Ep. 6

Maj. Gen. Gregory Gagnon, Deputy Chief of Space Operations for Intelligence, visits the Guardians at Goodfellow Air Force Base, and Women's History Month continues with the Purple Table Talk.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2023 12:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|876699
|VIRIN:
|230316-F-EP494-220
|Filename:
|DOD_109514313
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT