Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army's most modernized brigade goes to the National Training Center (Portrait Version)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2023

    Video by Spc. Duke Edwards 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    The "Spartan Brigade," 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, from Fort Stewart, Georgia, puts its modernized equipment through its paces and demonstrates its lethality during a two-week rotation at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, Feb. 24 to March 10, 2023. The Spartan Brigade, the Army’s most modernized brigade, completed its rotation NTC 23-05, making it not only the best equipped but most lethal unit in America’s arsenal as the Army moves toward building the Army of 2030. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Duke Edwards, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 12:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 876693
    VIRIN: 230316-A-MA645-1002
    Filename: DOD_109514217
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army's most modernized brigade goes to the National Training Center (Portrait Version), by SPC Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd ID
    Modernization
    National Training Center (NTC)
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    2ABCT 3ID
    Army 2030

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT