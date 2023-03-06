Army's most modernized brigade goes to the National Training Center (Portrait Version)

The "Spartan Brigade," 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, from Fort Stewart, Georgia, puts its modernized equipment through its paces and demonstrates its lethality during a two-week rotation at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, Feb. 24 to March 10, 2023. The Spartan Brigade, the Army’s most modernized brigade, completed its rotation NTC 23-05, making it not only the best equipped but most lethal unit in America’s arsenal as the Army moves toward building the Army of 2030. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Duke Edwards, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)
03.16.2023
03.16.2023
|Package
|876693
|230316-A-MA645-1002
|DOD_109514217
|00:00:50
FORT STEWART, GA, US
|0
|0
