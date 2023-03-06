Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Puppies and Pi(e)

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Fort Bragg Garrison Public Affairs Office

    Fort Bragg Throckmorton library celebrated National Pi Day with dog cuddles, dog-themed stories and songs, a demonstration from a military working dog, and of course, pie.

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 09:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 876688
    VIRIN: 230314-D-IV289-336
    Filename: DOD_109514043
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    puppies
    pi
    weeklyvideos
    Fort Bragg

