Puppies and Pi(e)

Fort Bragg Throckmorton library celebrated National Pi Day with dog cuddles, dog-themed stories and songs, a demonstration from a military working dog, and of course, pie.
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2023 09:49
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|876688
|VIRIN:
|230314-D-IV289-336
|Filename:
|DOD_109514043
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
