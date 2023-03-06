Hellfire Missile Draw During Exercise Warrior Shield

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/876663" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

An All-Terrain Lifter Army System (ATLAS) loads AGM-114 Hellfire missiles onto a CH-47F Chinook helicopter belonging to B Company, 3rd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry ROK/U.S Combined Division at an ammo supply point during Exercise Warrior Shield on March 16, 2023 in South Korea. Transporting this ammunition is a coordinated effort between the ROK and U.S. Armies. Warrior Shield is a training exercise within the 2nd Infantry Division that employs Fight Tonight fundamentals and capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)