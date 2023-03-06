Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hellfire Missile Draw During Exercise Warrior Shield

    41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.16.2023

    Video by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    An All-Terrain Lifter Army System (ATLAS) loads AGM-114 Hellfire missiles onto a CH-47F Chinook helicopter belonging to B Company, 3rd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry ROK/U.S Combined Division at an ammo supply point during Exercise Warrior Shield on March 16, 2023 in South Korea. Transporting this ammunition is a coordinated effort between the ROK and U.S. Armies. Warrior Shield is a training exercise within the 2nd Infantry Division that employs Fight Tonight fundamentals and capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 04:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876663
    VIRIN: 230316-A-TR140-001
    Filename: DOD_109513682
    Length: 00:07:22
    Location: 41, KR

