Hellfire Missile Draw During Exercise Warrior Shield

An All-Terrain Lifter Army System (ATLAS) loads AGM-114 Hellfire missiles onto a CH-47F Chinook helicopter belonging to B Company, 3rd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry ROK/U.S Combined Division at an ammo supply point during Exercise Warrior Shield on March 16, 2023 in South Korea. Transporting this ammunition is a coordinated effort between the ROK and U.S. Armies. Warrior Shield is a training exercise within the 2nd Infantry Division that employs Fight Tonight fundamentals and capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)
