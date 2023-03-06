IMX 23 Wrap-up

230313-N-EG592-1001 MANAMA, Bahrain (March 13, 2023) A highlight video of International Maritime Exercise 2023. IMX 23 concluded after 18 days of partner engagement and operations by more than 50 nations and international organizations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Vernier)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2023 04:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|876660
|VIRIN:
|230313-N-EG592-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109513621
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
