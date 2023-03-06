Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IMX 23 Wrap-up

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    03.13.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Vernier 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230313-N-EG592-1001 MANAMA, Bahrain (March 13, 2023) A highlight video of International Maritime Exercise 2023. IMX 23 concluded after 18 days of partner engagement and operations by more than 50 nations and international organizations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Vernier)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2023
    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 04:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 876660
    VIRIN: 230313-N-EG592-1001
    Filename: DOD_109513621
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: MANAMA, BH 

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    IMX 23

