RADM Lahti Visits NSF Diego Garcia

RADM Carl Lahti, Commander, Naval Forces Japan and Naval Region Japan, speaks on the importance of his recent visit to Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alex Kerska/Released)
|03.14.2023
|03.15.2023 23:32
|Video Productions
|876640
|230315-N-LW994-1001
|DOD_109513389
|00:00:29
|IO
|0
|0
