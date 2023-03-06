Part one of a Joint Task Force Red Hill (JTF-RH) motion graphic series. This series explains how the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process is integrated into the plan to defuel the 104 million gallons from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. This motion graphic was created using Adobe After Effects. (U.S. Marine Corps motion graphic by Sgt. Luke Cohen)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2023 22:49
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|876639
|VIRIN:
|230315-M-LC313-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_109513357
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, NEPA Series Part 1, by Cpl Luke Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
