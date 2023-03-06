Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEPA Series Part 1

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2023

    Video by Cpl. Luke Cohen 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    Part one of a Joint Task Force Red Hill (JTF-RH) motion graphic series. This series explains how the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process is integrated into the plan to defuel the 104 million gallons from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. This motion graphic was created using Adobe After Effects. (U.S. Marine Corps motion graphic by Sgt. Luke Cohen)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 22:49
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 876639
    VIRIN: 230315-M-LC313-1004
    Filename: DOD_109513357
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 

    National Environmental Policy Act
    NEPA
    Joint Task Force Red Hill
    JTF RH

