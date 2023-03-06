NEPA Series Part 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Part one of a Joint Task Force Red Hill (JTF-RH) motion graphic series. This series explains how the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process is integrated into the plan to defuel the 104 million gallons from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. This motion graphic was created using Adobe After Effects. (U.S. Marine Corps motion graphic by Sgt. Luke Cohen)