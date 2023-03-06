230316-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 16, 2023) Kazu Yasuda, an 8th grade black belt in Jodo, shares his story and lifelong goal to train and teach martial arts. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robert J. Stamer)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2023 21:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|876637
|VIRIN:
|230316-N-CM740-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109513289
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Jodo Chooses You, by PO2 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT