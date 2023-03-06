PFC O'Brien on being an Irish-American in the Army

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Pfc. Michael O'Brien, an AH-64E Apache helicopter maintainer assigned to Delta Troop, 4-6 Air Cavalry Regiment, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade discussed his Irish roots and service in the U.S. Army at Joint Base Lewis-McCord, Wash. on Mar. 15, 2023.



Irish-Americans have a long and proud history of service in the U.S. Army that dates back to the American Revolution. Almost 200,000 Irish-Americans fought in the Civil War; most famously in "the Irish Brigade" of the Union's Army of the Potomac. Soldiers of Irish ancestry continue to serve with courage and distinction across today's Army.



(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ashunteia Smith, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)