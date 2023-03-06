Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PFC O'Brien on being an Irish-American in the Army

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2023

    Video by Sgt. Ashunteia Smith 

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Pfc. Michael O'Brien, an AH-64E Apache helicopter maintainer assigned to Delta Troop, 4-6 Air Cavalry Regiment, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade discussed his Irish roots and service in the U.S. Army at Joint Base Lewis-McCord, Wash. on Mar. 15, 2023.

    Irish-Americans have a long and proud history of service in the U.S. Army that dates back to the American Revolution. Almost 200,000 Irish-Americans fought in the Civil War; most famously in "the Irish Brigade" of the Union's Army of the Potomac. Soldiers of Irish ancestry continue to serve with courage and distinction across today's Army.

    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ashunteia Smith, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 19:51
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

