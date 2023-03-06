Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Texas National Guard Youth ChalleNGe Program

    AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Texas Military Department

    Texas ChalleNGe Academy is a 5 1/2 month quasi-military residential academy sponsored by the Texas National Guard. We are a tuition free educational program for 16-18 year old teens who are disengaged in school. They offer academic instruction, provide structure, and discipline to help our cadets develop personal accountability and become successful adults.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 17:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876624
    VIRIN: 230111-O-KM299-226
    Filename: DOD_109513036
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: AUSTIN, TX, US 

