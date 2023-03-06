U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron complete service-level training for global operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/876623" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Reilly Sullivan, an MV-22B Osprey pilot with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 261, describes the training her squadron conducted at Service Level Training Exercise 2-23 at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Jan. 5 - Feb. 26, 2023. VMM-261 trained to support Marine ground units during SLTE 2-23, a series of exercises designed to prepare Marines for operations around the globe. VMM-261 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Caleb Stelter and Lance Cpl. Orlanys DiazFigueroa)