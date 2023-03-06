Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron complete service-level training for global operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Orlanys Diaz Figueroa and Cpl. Caleb Stelter

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Reilly Sullivan, an MV-22B Osprey pilot with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 261, describes the training her squadron conducted at Service Level Training Exercise 2-23 at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Jan. 5 - Feb. 26, 2023. VMM-261 trained to support Marine ground units during SLTE 2-23, a series of exercises designed to prepare Marines for operations around the globe. VMM-261 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Caleb Stelter and Lance Cpl. Orlanys DiazFigueroa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 16:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 876623
    VIRIN: 230315-M-NU401-1001
    Filename: DOD_109512939
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, AZ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron complete service-level training for global operations, by LCpl Orlanys Diaz Figueroa and Cpl Caleb Stelter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Desert
    22
    sandy
    production
    usmcnews
    SLTE 2-23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT