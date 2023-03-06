U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Reilly Sullivan, an MV-22B Osprey pilot with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 261, describes the training her squadron conducted at Service Level Training Exercise 2-23 at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Jan. 5 - Feb. 26, 2023. VMM-261 trained to support Marine ground units during SLTE 2-23, a series of exercises designed to prepare Marines for operations around the globe. VMM-261 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Caleb Stelter and Lance Cpl. Orlanys DiazFigueroa)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2023 16:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|876623
|VIRIN:
|230315-M-NU401-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109512939
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron complete service-level training for global operations, by LCpl Orlanys Diaz Figueroa and Cpl Caleb Stelter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
