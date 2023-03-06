Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Comprehensive Airman Fitness Madness Challenge

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2023

    Video by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Derek Salmi, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Keith Scott, 60th AMW command chief, introduce a Comprehensive Airman Fitness Madness Challenge to Airmen at Travis Air Force Base, California.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 15:53
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 876616
    VIRIN: 230315-F-UO290-1001
    Filename: DOD_109512896
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    TAGS

    basketball
    CAF
    Madness
    No Bounds
    TrUSt Tavis

