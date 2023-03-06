Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRTC PORTSMOUTH CONDUCTS TCCC TRAINING

    UNITED STATES

    03.10.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dylan Kinee 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) is the Department of Defense (DoD) standard of care for all first responders, both medical and non-medical personnel. This training is evidence based, life saving techniques and strategies for DoD trauma care all military members.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 14:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 876603
    VIRIN: 230310-N-MT837-020
    Filename: DOD_109512808
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: US

    NAVY MEDICINE
    BUMED
    NMCP
    DHA
    NMRTC
    NMFL

