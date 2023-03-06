Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NETC Celebrates Women's History Month

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Melvin 

    Naval Education and Training Command

    Cmdr. Brandy McNabb, from Del City, Oklahoma, Naval Aviation Schools Command’s (NASC) executive officer, is interviewed for Women’s History Month in NASC’s executive office onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, March 7, 2023. Naval Education and Training Command's mission is to recruit, train and deliver those who serve our nation, taking them from street-to-fleet by transforming civilians into highly skilled, operational and combat ready warfighters. (United States Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Melvin)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 14:36
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 876600
    VIRIN: 230310-N-YW264-1001
    Filename: DOD_109512763
    Length: 00:05:12
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    Hometown: DEL CITY, OK, US

    NETC
    Women's History Month
    YW264

