    Washington Foreign Press Center Briefing on the "CHIPS and Science Act's International Technology, Security and Innovation Fund"

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2023

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State           

    Washington Foreign Press Center Briefing on the "CHIPS and Science Act's International Technology, Security and Innovation Fund."
    Today's briefers are Ramin Toloui, Assistant Secretary of the Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs and Nathaniel C. Fick, Ambassador at Large Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy.

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 12:49
    Category: Briefings
    Location: DC, US

