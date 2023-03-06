Austin Delivers Opening Remarks to Ukraine Defense Contact Group

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III delivers opening remarks during the tenth meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. Secretary Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley are participating in the virtual meeting with defense officials from nearly 50 nations.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2023 09:55
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|876555
|Filename:
|DOD_109512130
|Length:
|00:08:15
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
