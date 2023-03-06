Austin Delivers Opening Remarks to Ukraine Defense Contact Group

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III delivers opening remarks during the tenth meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. Secretary Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley are participating in the virtual meeting with defense officials from nearly 50 nations.