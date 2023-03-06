Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1SG Webb - Why I Serve

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    02.01.2023

    Video by Spc. Cecilia Soriano 

    143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    First Sergeant Jacob Webb shares why he serves in the U.S. Army. The Why I Serve campaign highlights why U.S. Army Soldiers choose to serve the Nation. Diversity is our strength. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Cecilia Soriano)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 08:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 876544
    VIRIN: 230201-A-KP878-438
    Filename: DOD_109511945
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1SG Webb - Why I Serve, by SPC Cecilia Soriano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    First Sergeant
    1st Theater Sustainment Command
    deployment
    143d ESC
    why I serve

