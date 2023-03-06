How to survive in the winter wilderness – with NATO’s battlegroup Estonia (IT)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Synopsis

If you find yourself stranded in the winter wilderness, how do you survive? This is an eventuality the UK troops that make up part of NATO’s multinational battlegroup in Estonia – with the United Kingdom as framework nation – train for on the Cold Weather Operator’s Course, which takes place every year in Estonia.

This NATO battlegroup also includes contributions from other NATO Allies, including Denmark, France and Iceland.

As part of the course, the soldiers must spend two nights in the Estonian forest learning how to build camps, make fires and find food and water. The course helps the soldiers adjust to different climates and terrains and makes sure they’re ready to operate in cold winter conditions.

Here, chief instructor Colour Sergeant Sykes of the UK Royal Marines gives his top tips for anyone thinking of heading out into the winter wilderness.



Transcript

This is the international version of an edited video. Please refer to the master or master with subtitles versions for the full transcript.



Usage rights

This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes. This video includes Getty Images’ and its third parties’ and third-party contributors’ copyrighted material licensed by NATO, which cannot be used as part of a new production without Getty Images’ consent. For any use, please contact Getty Images: service.gi.bnl@gettyimages.com