Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    How to survive in the winter wilderness – with NATO’s battlegroup Estonia (IT)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ESTONIA

    03.15.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    Synopsis
    If you find yourself stranded in the winter wilderness, how do you survive? This is an eventuality the UK troops that make up part of NATO’s multinational battlegroup in Estonia – with the United Kingdom as framework nation – train for on the Cold Weather Operator’s Course, which takes place every year in Estonia.
    This NATO battlegroup also includes contributions from other NATO Allies, including Denmark, France and Iceland.
    As part of the course, the soldiers must spend two nights in the Estonian forest learning how to build camps, make fires and find food and water. The course helps the soldiers adjust to different climates and terrains and makes sure they’re ready to operate in cold winter conditions.
    Here, chief instructor Colour Sergeant Sykes of the UK Royal Marines gives his top tips for anyone thinking of heading out into the winter wilderness.

    Transcript
    This is the international version of an edited video. Please refer to the master or master with subtitles versions for the full transcript.

    Usage rights
    This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes. This video includes Getty Images’ and its third parties’ and third-party contributors’ copyrighted material licensed by NATO, which cannot be used as part of a new production without Getty Images’ consent. For any use, please contact Getty Images: service.gi.bnl@gettyimages.com

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 07:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 876541
    VIRIN: 230315-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_109511851
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: EE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    natochannel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT