Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Why I Serve - Spc. Krystal Fernandez

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    02.01.2023

    Video by Spc. Cecilia Soriano 

    143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    Spc. Krystal Fernandez shares why she serves in the U.S. Army. The Why I Serve campaign highlights why U.S. Army Soldiers choose to serve the Nation. Diversity is our strength. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Cecilia Soriano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 09:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 876537
    VIRIN: 230201-A-KP878-852
    Filename: DOD_109511838
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why I Serve - Spc. Krystal Fernandez, by SPC Cecilia Soriano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st Theater Sustainment Command
    deployment
    why I serve
    Unit Supply Specialist
    143d
    strong soldier

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT