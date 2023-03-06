Medical Airmen assigned to the 8th Medical Group conduct aerial medical evacuation training with Bravo Company, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, February 23rd, 2023. Participants in the training practiced vital aerial evacuation skills and familiarized themselves with the CH-47 Chinook helicopter. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2023 05:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|876531
|VIRIN:
|230223-F-AC305-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109511670
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFN Kunsan Pacific Update: Kunsan Medics Train for Aerial Evacuations, by SSgt Maxwell Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
