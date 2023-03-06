Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Kunsan Pacific Update: Kunsan Medics Train for Aerial Evacuations

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    02.23.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Maxwell Daigle 

    AFN Kunsan

    Medical Airmen assigned to the 8th Medical Group conduct aerial medical evacuation training with Bravo Company, 3rd General Support Aviation Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, February 23rd, 2023. Participants in the training practiced vital aerial evacuation skills and familiarized themselves with the CH-47 Chinook helicopter. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 05:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 876531
    VIRIN: 230223-F-AC305-1002
    Filename: DOD_109511670
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 

    MEDEVAC
    Kunsan Air Base
    CH-47
    8th Fighter Wing
    8th Medical Group
    3-2 GSAB

