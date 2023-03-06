Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Personal Electronic Restrictions

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.11.2023

    Video by Sgt. Elijah Florence 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    Public Service Announcement about electronic restrictions on Camp Humphreys, March 11, 2023.Personal electronic devices are prohibited in restricted areas according to DoD Manual 5200 dot 01, and USFK Policy. (US Army video by Sgt. Elijah Florence)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 02:00
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 876530
    VIRIN: 230311-A-OF417-1001
    Filename: DOD_109511560
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: KR

    TAGS

    operational security
    opsec
    cell phone
    smart phone
    scif
    restricted area

