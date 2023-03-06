Public Service Announcement about electronic restrictions on Camp Humphreys, March 11, 2023.Personal electronic devices are prohibited in restricted areas according to DoD Manual 5200 dot 01, and USFK Policy. (US Army video by Sgt. Elijah Florence)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2023 02:00
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|876530
|VIRIN:
|230311-A-OF417-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109511560
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Personal Electronic Restrictions, by SGT Elijah Florence, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
