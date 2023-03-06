Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 17th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division conduct dismounted operations at Twin Bridges Training Area March, Republic of Korea 14, 2023 as part of exercise Warrior Shield.
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2023 00:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|876526
|VIRIN:
|230314-A-TL808-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109511433
|Length:
|00:11:28
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Warrior Shield - 2-2 ID Soldiers Train at Twin Bridges, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
