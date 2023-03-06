Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior Shield - 2-2 ID Soldiers Train at Twin Bridges

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.14.2023

    Courtesy Video

    2ID Rotational BDE

    Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 17th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division conduct dismounted operations at Twin Bridges Training Area March, Republic of Korea 14, 2023 as part of exercise Warrior Shield.

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 00:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876526
    VIRIN: 230314-A-TL808-001
    Filename: DOD_109511433
    Length: 00:11:28
    Location: KR

    Warrior Shield
    FreedomShield

