    Katchi Kapshida KRF Rotational Brigade

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.15.2023

    Courtesy Video

    2ID Rotational BDE

    Soldiers from B Co, 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division shouts out, “Katchi Kapshida" (같이 갑시다) March 15, 2023 during exercise Warrior Shield.

    Lancer Brigade
    Warrior Shield
    FreedomShield

