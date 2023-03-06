Katchi Kapshida KRF Rotational Brigade

Soldiers from B Co, 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division shouts out, “Katchi Kapshida" (같이 갑시다) March 15, 2023 during exercise Warrior Shield.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2023 23:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|876523
|VIRIN:
|230315-A-TL808-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109511407
|Length:
|00:00:05
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
