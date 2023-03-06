Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Women's History Month: What Will You Do Next?

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    02.22.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adam Ferrero 

    AFN Tokyo

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan (Feb. 22, 2023) A video highlight of important milestones for women in the history of the U.S. military. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adam Ferrero)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 20:33
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 876513
    VIRIN: 230222-N-BD319-001
    Filename: DOD_109511260
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's History Month: What Will You Do Next?, by PO2 Adam Ferrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    heritage
    legacy
    Women's History Month
    woman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT