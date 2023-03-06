Exercise Warrior Shield Air Assault with 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/876507" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from 4th Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division exit a UH-60M Blackhawk helicopter belonging to C Company, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Infantry ROK/U.S. Combined Division during an air assault as part of Exercise Warrior Shield on March 14, 2023 at Goldmine Training Area, South Korea. A total of 55 Soldiers were transported in multiple UH-60M Blackhawk helicopters. This training is executed to practice air insertion techniques and to rapidly generate force projection across difficult terrain with the combined arms team. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)