    Exercise Warrior Shield 23 Air Assault with 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team B-Roll

    GOLDMINE TRAINING AREA, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.14.2023

    Video by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers from 4th Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division exit a UH-60M Blackhawk helicopter belonging to C Company, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Infantry ROK/U.S. Combined Division during an air assault as part of Exercise Warrior Shield 23 on March 14, 2023 at Goldmine Training Area, South Korea. A total of 55 Soldiers were transported in multiple UH-60M Blackhawk helicopters. This training is executed to practice air insertion techniques and to rapidly generate force projection across difficult terrain with the combined arms team. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 19:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 876507
    VIRIN: 230314-A-TR140-325
    Filename: DOD_109511127
    Length: 00:04:43
    Location: GOLDMINE TRAINING AREA, 41, KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Warrior Shield 23 Air Assault with 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team B-Roll, by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    ROK
    Stronger Together
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    armynewswire
    Warrrior Shield

