    Space Force Official Testifies on Future Defense Program

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Gen. B. Chance Saltzman, U.S. Space Force chief of Space Operations, addresses the Senate Armed Services Committee on the defense authorization request for fiscal year 2024 and future years defense program during a subcommittee hearing.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 18:32
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 876506
    Filename: DOD_109511085
    Length: 01:01:00
    Location: DC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space Force Official Testifies on Future Defense Program , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

