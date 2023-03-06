Space Force Official Testifies on Future Defense Program

Gen. B. Chance Saltzman, U.S. Space Force chief of Space Operations, addresses the Senate Armed Services Committee on the defense authorization request for fiscal year 2024 and future years defense program during a subcommittee hearing.
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2023 18:32
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|876506
|Filename:
|DOD_109511085
|Length:
|01:01:00
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
