    California National Guard Flood Response_2LT Daniel Song

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. David Loeffler 

    California National Guard Primary   

    2nd Lt. Daniel Song, a battle captain with Joint Operations Center at California National Guard 's Joint Forces Headquarters, discusses the JOC's role in responding to California's floods. Video by David J. Loeffler - California National Guard

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 17:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 876497
    VIRIN: 230314-Z-WQ610-007
    Filename: DOD_109510860
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, California National Guard Flood Response_2LT Daniel Song, by MSgt David Loeffler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

