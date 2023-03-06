2nd Lt. Daniel Song, a battle captain with Joint Operations Center at California National Guard 's Joint Forces Headquarters, discusses the JOC's role in responding to California's floods. Video by David J. Loeffler - California National Guard
This work, California National Guard Flood Response_2LT Daniel Song, by MSgt David Loeffler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
